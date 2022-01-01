Carole O'REILLY (GUÉRIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT JOSEPH- Lyon 1987 - 1990
-
Collège Fénelon- Lyon 1990 - 1991
-
Collège Georges Clémenceau- Lyon 1991 - 1994
-
Lycée Condorcet- Belfort 1994 - 1997
-
Iut De Besancon-vesoul Site De Vesoul- Vesoul 1997 - 1998
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CENTRE HOSPITALIER- Belfort 1998 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Carole O'REILLY (GUÉRIN)
-
Vit à :
CLONAKILTY, Irlande
-
Née le :
13 juil. 1979 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmière
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3