Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maternelle Daniel Casanova- Fontaine 1977 - 1981
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Fontaine
primaire1980 - 1985
-
Collège Jules Vallès- Fontaine
college j'ai redoubler ma 3°1985 - 1990
-
Lycée Aristide Bergès- Seyssinet pariset
section B j'ai redoubler ma 1ere "a cause des garcons!!" lol1990 - 1994
-
Cuefa - Cnam - Jacob- Chambery
cours du soir DAEU pour remise a niveau BAC1998 - 2000
-
CFP CHARMILLES- Saint martin d'heres
reprise d'etude BTS technico-commerciale en 1 ans .. dur dur !!2000 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
Schneider Electric - Ouvrière (Production)- BRESSON
interimaire ete1991 - 1992
-
MERLIN GERIN - Interimaire (Production)- Grenoble 1993 - 1993
-
PRODIPACT - Ouvrière (Production)- Montmelian 1996 - 2001
-
Schneider Electric - Commerciale (Commercial)- SAINT PRIEST 2001 - 2004
-
Schneider Electric - Technico commerciale (Commercial)- GRENOBLE 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Carole STRIPPOLI
-
Vit à :
VOREPPE, France
-
Née le :
22 juin 1974 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Jeune et heureuse maman de 2 enfants je profite de la vie!!! bisous a ceux qui me reconnaitrons..
A bientôt les amis
Profession :
Conseillere technico commerciale
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
