Carole STRIPPOLI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Carole STRIPPOLI

  • Vit à :

    VOREPPE, France

  • Née le :

    22 juin 1974 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Jeune et heureuse maman de 2 enfants je profite de la vie!!! bisous a ceux qui me reconnaitrons..
    A bientôt les amis

  • Profession :

    Conseillere technico commerciale

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :