Caroline CLOUTRIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Université De Poitiers - Autre (Administration des entreprises)- Poitiers 1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Auchan - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- CHATELLERAULT 1997 - 2001
-
Auchan - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- CHATELLERAULT 1997 - 2001
-
Groupement Intermarché - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Bondoufle 2001 - 2006
-
Centrale D'achat Des Mousquetaires - Intermarché - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Bondoufle 2001 - 2006
-
Intermarché - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Bondoufle 2001 - 2006
-
SC GALEC - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Ivry sur seine 2006 - maintenant
-
Centrale D'achat E-leclerc - Galec - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Ivry sur seine 2006 - maintenant
-
Centrale D'achat E Leclerc - Cadre de service marketing (Marketing)- France 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Caroline CLOUTRIER
-
Vit à :
MASSY, France
-
Née le :
28 févr. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Acheteur
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Chine - Cuba - Irlande - Royaume-Uni - Taïwan - Tunisie