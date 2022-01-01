Caroline ERB est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES BARRES- Belfort 1982 - 1991
-
Collège Simone Signoret- Belfort 1991 - 1995
-
COUR NOTRE DAME DES ANGES- Belfort 1995 - 1998
-
Lycée Privé Notre-dame Des Anges- Belfort 1996 - 1998
-
Université Marc Bloch : Strasbourg Ii- Strasbourg 1998 - 2001
-
IUFM DE STRASBOURG- Strasbourg 2001 - 2003
-
ECOLE LES BARRES- Belfort 2009 - 2010
Parcours entreprise
-
école De La Canardière Strasbourg Cp - Institutrice (Autre)- Strasbourg 2003 - maintenant
-
Ecole Catherine Ce2- Strasbourg 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Caroline ERB
-
Vit à :
BISCHHEIM, France
-
Née le :
12 janv. 1980 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Adresse: carolineerb@hotmail.com
Profession :
Enseignante
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible