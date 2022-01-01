Caroline FOUCAULT-BLEUZET (FOUCAULT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CAVELIER DE LA SALLE- Rouen 1975 - 1984
-
MARCEL SEMBAT- Sotteville les rouen 1984 - 1986
-
Lycée Professionnel Gustave Flaubert- Rouen 1986 - 1988
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Caroline FOUCAULT-BLEUZET (FOUCAULT)
-
Vit à :
SOTTEVILLE LES ROUEN, France
-
Née le :
28 nov. 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable adjointe de magasin du B
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Caroline FOUCAULT-BLEUZET (FOUCAULT) a reconnu Caroline FOUCAULT sur la photo CM1
-
Caroline FOUCAULT-BLEUZET (FOUCAULT) a reconnu Caroline FOUCAULT sur la photo bep compta