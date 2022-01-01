Caroline LOUSTALOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Aubertin)- Aubertin 1989 - 1994
-
Collège Notre-dame- Lescar 1994 - 1997
-
Lycée Gaston Febus- Orthez 1999 - 2002
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Caroline LOUSTALOT
-
Vit à :
ARTIGUELOUVE, France
-
Née le :
3 sept. 1983 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
JE SUIS MAMAN D'UN PETIT GARCON DE DEUX ANS
Profession :
ANIMATRICE D'UN CENTRE DE LOISIR
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible