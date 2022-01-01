Caroline LOUSTALOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Caroline LOUSTALOT

  • Vit à :

    ARTIGUELOUVE, France

  • Née le :

    3 sept. 1983 (38 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    JE SUIS MAMAN D'UN PETIT GARCON DE DEUX ANS

  • Profession :

    ANIMATRICE D'UN CENTRE DE LOISIR

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages