Caroline NICOLLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE ANCELOT- Le havre 1975 - 1978
-
ECOLE HENRY GENESTAL- Le havre 1978 - 1983
-
Collège Irène Joliot-curie- Le havre 1983 - 1987
-
Collège Jeanne D'arc- Melun 1987 - 1988
-
Institut Saint Pierre- Brunoy 1988 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Caroline NICOLLET
-
Vit à :
CAEN, France
-
Née le :
17 nov. 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Caroline NICOLLET a reconnu Luc GENTIL (LUC FRANCK GENTIL) sur la photo petite section
-
Caroline NICOLLET a reconnu Caroline NICOLLET sur la photo petite section
-
Caroline NICOLLET a reconnu Caroline NICOLLET sur la photo petite section
-
Caroline NICOLLET a ajouté Institut Saint Pierre à son parcours scolaire
-
Caroline NICOLLET a ajouté Collège Jeanne D'arc à son parcours scolaire
-
Caroline NICOLLET a ajouté Collège Irène Joliot-curie à son parcours scolaire
-
Caroline NICOLLET a ajouté ECOLE HENRY GENESTAL à son parcours scolaire
-
Caroline NICOLLET a ajouté ECOLE MATERNELLE ANCELOT à son parcours scolaire