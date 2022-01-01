RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Cateri dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Caroline PARIS (RIGOULT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE- Oraison 1985 - 1985
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Oraison 1985 - 1991
-
Collège Jmg Itard- Oraison 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Félix Esclangon- Manosque 1995 - 1998
-
Lycée Théodore Aubanel- Avignon 1998 - 1999
-
Lycée Gassendi- Digne les bains 1999 - 2001
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Caroline PARIS (RIGOULT)
-
Vit Ã :
CATERI, France
-
NÃ©e le :
6 avril 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Adjoint Administratif Territorial
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Caroline PARIS (RIGOULT) a reconnu Caroline PARIS (RIGOULT) sur la photo DPECF Année Scolaire 1998-1999
-
Caroline PARIS (RIGOULT) a reconnu Christelle ANCIAUX sur la photo DPECF Année Scolaire 1998-1999
-
Caroline PARIS (RIGOULT) a ajoutÃ© ECOLE PRIMAIRE Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Caroline PARIS (RIGOULT) a ajoutÃ© ECOLE MATERNELLE Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Caroline PARIS (RIGOULT) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Gassendi Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Caroline PARIS (RIGOULT) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Théodore Aubanel Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Caroline PARIS (RIGOULT) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Félix Esclangon Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Caroline PARIS (RIGOULT) a ajoutÃ© Collège Jmg Itard Ã son parcours scolaire