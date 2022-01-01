RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Marmagne dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Jean Moulin- Saint amand montrond 1981 - 1985
-
Collège Jean Valette- Saint amand montrond 1981 - 1985
-
ECOLE DE SAGES FEMMES- Limoges 1989 - 1993
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Caroline REBILLAT (QUILLET)
-
Vit à :
MARMAGNE, France
-
Née en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Sage-femme
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible