Caroline RUSSO (MANNINA) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ROBERT SCHUMAN- Thiais 1991 - 1999
-
Collège La Favorite- Lyon 1999 - 2003
-
Lycée La Favorite- Lyon 2003 - 2006
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Caroline RUSSO (MANNINA)
-
Vit à :
France
-
Née en :
1988 (34 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Caroline RUSSO (MANNINA) a ajouté Lycée La Favorite à son parcours scolaire
-
Caroline RUSSO (MANNINA) a ajouté Collège La Favorite à son parcours scolaire
-
Caroline RUSSO (MANNINA) a ajouté ECOLE ROBERT SCHUMAN à son parcours scolaire