RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Auchy-les-Mines dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Caroline SAGOT (MARTEL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Notre-dame De Sion- Saint omer 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Saint-denis- Saint omer
BAC STT Compta Gestion1995 - 1998
-
Lycée Des Flandres- Hazebrouck
BTS Comptabilité Gestion1998 - 2000
-
Université Du Littoral- Boulogne sur mer
MSTCF2000 - 2002
-
Institut Des Aministrations Et Des Entreprises (Iae)- Lille
DESS Audit Contrôle2002 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Pricewaterhousecoopers - Pwc- SAINT QUENTIN 2003 - 2005
-
Pricewaterhousecoopers - Pwc- LILLE 2005 - 2009
-
PROWEBCE - RAF (Comptabilité)- Lille 2009 - 2009
-
SDEZ - Chef comptable (Comptabilité)- Bondues 2009 - 2011
-
Van Genechten Services - Chef comptable (Comptabilité)- Villeneuve d'ascq 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Caroline SAGOT (MARTEL)
-
Vit à :
AUCHY LES MINES, France
-
Née le :
20 mai 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef comptable
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Caroline SAGOT (MARTEL) a ajouté Van Genechten Services à son parcours professionnel