Catheline MARERE ÉP LAHILLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE FOY- Agen 1977 - 1985
-
Collège Sainte-foy- Agen 1982 - 1988
-
ECOLE DE CASSOU- Bon encontre 1984 - 1985
-
Collège Joseph Chaumié- Agen 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Jean Baptiste De Baudre- Agen 1989 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Credit Agricole D'aquitaine - Assistante de clientèle (Commercial)- Villeneuve sur lot 2008 - maintenant
-
Aquitaine (Crédit Agricole) - Assistante clientèle (Commercial)- BORDEAUX 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catheline MARERE ÉP LAHILLE
-
Vit à :
PONT DU CASSE, France
-
Née le :
17 févr. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Employée de banque
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Catheline MARERE ÉP LAHILLE a reconnu Catheline MARERE ÉP LAHILLE sur la photo CP Mme Homman je crois !
-
Catheline MARERE ÉP LAHILLE a reconnu Cyril BALAND sur la photo CM 1
-
Catheline MARERE ÉP LAHILLE a reconnu Marilyne DUCLERCQ (DUPIN) sur la photo CM 1
-
Catheline MARERE ÉP LAHILLE a reconnu Laetitia VILLEPIGUE sur la photo CM 1
-
Catheline MARERE ÉP LAHILLE a reconnu Catheline MARERE ÉP LAHILLE sur la photo CM 1
-
Catheline MARERE ÉP LAHILLE a reconnu Frédéric DELBERT sur la photo CM 1
-
Catheline MARERE ÉP LAHILLE a reconnu Fabien BOUDIE sur la photo CM 1
-
Catheline MARERE ÉP LAHILLE a reconnu Marilyne DUCLERCQ (DUPIN) sur la photo CP Mme Homman je crois !