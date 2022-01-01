Catherine ARNAUD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Macé- Grenoble 1958 - 1965
-
Lycée Fantin Latour- Grenoble 1965 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
Schneider-electric- Grenoble 1982 - 2014
Parcours de vacances
-
Camping Du Ponant St Raphaël- Saint raphael 1984 - 1990
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine ARNAUD
-
Vit à :
MONTBONNOT SAINT MARTIN, France
-
Née le :
15 août 1954 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
1
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Égypte - Espagne - États-Unis - Italie - Mexique
-
