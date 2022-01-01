RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à PuteauxLe résultat du brevet à Puteaux
Catherine BAILLOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Primaire Boulevard Du Midi Nanterre- Nanterre 1969 - 1973
-
CEG BOULEVARD DU MIDI- Nanterre 1974 - 1977
-
Collège Jean Perrin- Nanterre 1977 - 1978
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine BAILLOT
-
Vit à :
PUTEAUX, France
-
Née le :
26 déc. 1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine BAILLOT a ajouté Collège Jean Perrin à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine BAILLOT a ajouté CEG BOULEVARD DU MIDI à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine BAILLOT a ajouté école Primaire Boulevard Du Midi Nanterre à son parcours scolaire