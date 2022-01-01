RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à Villeneuve-d'AscqLe résultat du brevet à Villeneuve-d'Ascq
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
CONCORDE- Mons en baroeul 1975 - 1979
-
Ecole Concorde- Mons en baroeul 1976 - 1978
-
ECOLE ALBERT CAMUS- Villeneuve d'ascq 1979 - 1980
-
ECOLE PAUL CEZANNE- Villeneuve d'ascq 1980 - 1985
-
Collège Camille Claudel- Villeneuve d'ascq 1985 - 1988
-
Lycée Raymond Queneau- Villeneuve d'ascq 1988 - 1991
-
FAC DE DROIT- Villeneuve d'ascq 1991 - 1992
-
SIGMA FORMATION- Lille 1993 - 1994
-
PROMOTRANS- Haubourdin 1995 - 1996
-
Institut Régional Du Travail Social Irts- Loos 2009 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
-
Palais De Justice De Lille - Employé administratif au greffe (Administratif)- Lille 1987 - 1987
-
Diramode Pimkie Xanaka- Wasquehal 1991 - 1991
-
Logistique (Kiabi)- VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 1991 - 1991
-
Carlier Vogliazzo - Commercial (Commercial)- Roubaix 1992 - 1992
-
Beauté Créateurs- Croix 1993 - 1993
-
Mairie De Villeneuve D'ascq - Contrôleur de gestion (Contrôle de gestion)- Villeneuve d'ascq 1993 - 1993
-
Autier - Conductrice de car (Technique)- Tourcoing
conductrice de cars1995 - 1995
-
FLORANOR- Santes 1997 - 1997
-
Cofast Ebc - Employé administratif (Administratif)- Marcq en baroeul 1998 - 1998
-
Auto Ecole Ec 2000 - Employé administratif (Administratif)- Villeneuve d'ascq 2000 - 2000
-
Centre Local D'information Et De Coordination - Secrétaire (Autre)- Villeneuve d'ascq 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine BALLAND
-
Vit à :
VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ, France
-
Née le :
10 juil. 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Secretaire
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
