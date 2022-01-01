Catherine BARBUT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LOUISE- Lyon 1968 - 1972
-
ECOLE LOUIS PRADEL- Lyon 1972 - 1976
-
Collège Bellecombe- Lyon 1976 - 1980
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine BARBUT
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Née le :
5 juin 1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine BARBUT a ajouté Collège Bellecombe à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine BARBUT a ajouté ECOLE LOUIS PRADEL à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine BARBUT a ajouté ECOLE LOUISE à son parcours scolaire