Catherine BARRAULT (GUILLEMETTE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Place Du 11 Novembre- Malakoff 1959 - 1961
-
Jean Jaurès- Malakoff 1962 - 1966
-
Collège Paul Bert- Malakoff
Quelques noms de prof : Me Dupuis, Me Lenoir, Mr Wolkoff, Mr le Guillou,melle Welker,1966 - 1971
-
Lycée International- Sevres
Lycée pilote de sèvres, rue Lederman, section F8, les 144 marches, un petit café où on dégustait un délicieux gateau breton!1971 - 1974
-
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers Hôpital Antoine Béclère- Clamart 1974 - 1977
Parcours entreprise
-
HOPITAL BROUSSAIS - Infirmière en chirurgie cardiaque Pr Dubost (Autre)- Paris 1977 - 1982
-
Centre Hospitalier De Compiègne - Infirmière stomathérapeute (Autre)- Compiegne 1982 - maintenant
-
Centre Hospitalier Saint Joseph - Infirmière stomathérapeute (Autre)- Compiegne 1982 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine BARRAULT (GUILLEMETTE)
-
Vit à :
PIERREFONDS, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmière stomathérapeute à Compiègne (oise)
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible