Catherine BÃ‰BIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Catherine BÃ‰BIN

  • Vit Ã  :

    JUVISY SUR ORGE, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    9 aoÃ»t 1978 (43 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Aide soignante

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :