Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE TURGOT- Lille 1969 - 1974
Collège Louise Michel- Lille 1973 - 1977
Lycée Professionnel Edouard Lalo- Lille 1977 - 1980
Lycée Louis Pasteur- Lille 1977 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
La Banque Postale- LILLE 1984 - maintenant
Chèques postaux (La Poste)- LILLE 1984 - maintenant
La Poste- CYSOING 1995 - 2000
Chèques postaux (La Poste)- LILLE 2003 - 2009
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Catherine BEDELL (POUILLE)
Vit à :
TOURNAI, Belgique
Née le :
27 avril 1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien banque postale
Situation familiale :
marié(e)