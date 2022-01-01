RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de BesançonLe résultat du brevet à Tavaux
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Louis Pasteur (Tavaux)- Tavaux 1969 - 1976
Collège Des Vernaux- Tavaux 1977 - 1981
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Catherine BELLENEY (BRELOT)
Vit à :
TAVAUX, France
Née le :
6 janv. 1965 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable de rayon
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Catherine BELLENEY (BRELOT) a reconnu Catherine BELLENEY sur la photo CE1
Catherine BELLENEY (BRELOT) a reconnu Catherine BELLENEY sur la photo CM1
Catherine BELLENEY (BRELOT) a reconnu Catherine BELLENEY sur la photo CM2