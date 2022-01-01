Catherine BÉNEC'H est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Aristide Briand- Saint nazaire 1961 - 1969
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Catherine BÉNEC'H
Vit à :
PLONÉVEZ-DU-FAOU, France
Née en :
1950 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Le temps s'en va, le temps s'en va...
Las, le temps non, mais nous nous en allons....
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
