Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Chavelot)- Chavelot 1977 - 1982
-
Collège Elsa Triolet- Thaon les vosges 1982 - 1985
-
Collège Ponsard- Vienne 1985 - 1986
-
PRAVAZ- Le pont de beauvoisin 1986 - 1987
-
Lycée Elie Cartan- La tour du pin 1987 - 1988
-
Lycée Claude Gellée- Epinal 1988 - 1989
-
Lycée Paul Eluard- Saint denis 1989 - 1990
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine BLOUIN (RIBLET)
-
Vit à :
VAUREAL, France
-
Née le :
14 août 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Professeur des écoles / mandataire immobilier
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
