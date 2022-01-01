Catherine BOTAZZI (DEGORRE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Sevigne-buisson (Givenchy En Gohelle)- Givenchy en gohelle 1969 - 1972
Collége Notre-dame- La bassee 1973 - 1976
Lycée Saint-paul- Lens 1976 - 1979
Lycée Privé Polyvalent Saint-paul- Lens 1976 - 1979
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Catherine BOTAZZI (DEGORRE)
Vit à :
GRASSE, France
Née en :
1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
INFIRMIERE
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
