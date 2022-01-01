Catherine BRUNET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège René Lemière- Caen 1966 - 1967
-
Collège René Lemière- Caen 1967 - 1970
-
EUSTACHE RESTOUT- Caen 1970 - 1972
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine BRUNET
-
Vit Ã :
TARASCON SUR ARIEGE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
10 juil. 1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine BRUNET a reconnu Catherine BRUNET sur la photo 5ème M2
-
Catherine BRUNET a ajoutÃ© Eustache Restout Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine BRUNET a ajoutÃ© Collège René Lemière Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine BRUNET a ajoutÃ© Collège René Lemière Ã son parcours scolaire