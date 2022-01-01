RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Mécleuves dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE ET MATERNELLE- Milly sur bradon 1967 - 1974
-
SAINT JOSEPH- Verdun 1974 - 1977
-
Collège Notre-dame- Verdun 1977 - 1978
-
Doctrine Chretienne- Verdun 1978 - 1979
-
ALAIN FOURNIER- Verdun 1979 - 1981
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine CAILLE
-
Vit à :
MECLEUVES, France
-
Né le :
18 mars 1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
