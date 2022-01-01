Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Laissaud dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Catherine CAILLOD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Infirmière

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :