Catherine CAMBON (MANY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE METZ- Saint quentin 1964 - 1973
-
Lycée Collège Saint-jean La Croix- Saint quentin 1972 - 1976
-
Lycée D'etat Henri-martin- Aisne 1976 - 1980
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine CAMBON (MANY)
-
Vit à :
PONTRUET, France
-
Née le :
25 nov. 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine CAMBON (MANY) a ajouté Lycée D'etat Henri-martin à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine CAMBON (MANY) a ajouté Lycée Collège Saint-jean La Croix à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine CAMBON (MANY) a ajouté ECOLE DE METZ à son parcours scolaire