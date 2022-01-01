RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Quimper dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Saint Joseph (Auneau)- Auneau 1965 - 1973
Collège Saint-joseph- Auneau 1973 - 1977
Lycée Notre-dame Du Grandchamp- Versailles 1977 - 1979
Institut De Formation En Masso-kinésithérapie De Berck- Berck 1986 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
Fondation Franco Américaine Berck- Berck 1990 - 1990
Cliique Médico Chirurgicale Des Jockeys- Chantilly 1990 - 1991
Activité Libérale- Versailles 1991 - 1999
HOPITAL LAENNEC QUIMPER- Quimper 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Catherine CAMELOT ( CAMELOT)
Vit à :
QUIMPER, France
Née le :
20 sept. 1962 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Kinésithérapeute
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
