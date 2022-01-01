RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Georges-de-Didonne dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Catherine CARTRON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA FONTAINE- Saint georges de didonne 1978 - 1983
-
Collège Emile Zola- Royan 1983 - 1989
-
LA TRILOTERIE- Royan 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Cordouan- Royan 1989 - 1993
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine CARTRON
-
Vit à :
SAINT GEORGES DE DIDONNE, France
-
Née le :
13 mai 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine CARTRON a ajouté LA TRILOTERIE à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine CARTRON a reconnu Catherine CARTRON sur la photo CP
-
Catherine CARTRON a reconnu Catherine CARTRON sur la photo CM2
-
Catherine CARTRON a reconnu Catherine CARTRON sur la photo CM2
-
Catherine CARTRON a reconnu Catherine CARTRON sur la photo CP