Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE JEAN MACE- Limoges 1961 - 1965
Ecole Irène Et Frédéric Joliot Curie Cité Bel Air (Boulazac)- Boulazac 1965 - 1966
ECOLE LES JALOTS- Trelissac 1966 - 1968
Collège Laure Gatet- Perigueux 1968 - 1972
Lycée Laure Gatet- Perigueux
filiÃ¨re lettres classiques (A1)1972 - 1975
SCIENCES PO- Talence
1Â° et 2Â° annÃ©e (section politique et social), et salut!1975 - 1977
Centre Formation Prof Sanitaire Sociale Cours D'emploi - John Bost- Bergerac
formation en cours d'emploi d'Ã©duc. spÃ©.1982 - 1986
Parcours club
L'étrier Périgourdin- Champcevinel 1971 - 1973
FRANCAS- Perigueux 1973 - 1974
Association Populaire Des Familles- Bordeaux
soutien scolaire Ã un enfant d'immigrÃ©s1975 - 1976
Comité Contre-courant- Talence
la rÃ©volution Ã sciences po!1975 - 1977
FCPE- Saint astier 1992 - 2002
RESF- Perigueux 2006 - maintenant
UDASTI- Perigueux 2008 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
Centre Aéré De La Daudie- Perigueux
animatrice, un sÃ©jour Ã©tÃ© 73, un pÃ¢ques 74, un Ã©tÃ© 741973 - 1974
Magasin Pitorre- Royan
vendeuse, un mois1975 - 1975
Distribution Prospectus Lagarde- Bordeaux
distributrice, un mois1976 - 1976
Bis Laboratoires Lafayette- Bordeaux
mise en rayons, une semaine1977 - 1977
Centre Social De Thouars- Talence
animatrice1977 - 1979
M.j.c.- Bruges
animatrice1979 - 1980
L.e.p.- Bordeaux
animatrice, stage d'orientation et de prÃ©formation professionnelle1980 - 1980
Maison De Retraite Candau- Pessac
animatrice1980 - 1980
Chez M & Mme Cerf- Bordeaux
employÃ©e de maison1980 - 1981
Fermetures Du Bâtiment- Perigueux
secrÃ©taire1981 - 1981
I.m.e. Neuvic Sur L'isle- Neuvic
Ã©ducatrice remplaÃ§ante, puis en formation cours d'emploi, puis titulaire1981 - 1987
Foyer De Cat Lamothe-poulin- Laroque timbaut
Ã©ducatrice stagiaire1983 - 1983
Adsea Enquêtes Sociales Et Aemo- Riberac
Ã©ducatrice stagiaire1985 - 1985
Centre D'ailhaud Castelet- Boulazac
Ã©ducatrice spÃ©cialisÃ©e, puis cadre socio-Ã©ducatif1987 - 2009
Lycée Pablo Picasso - Prof sciences & techniques mÃ©dico-sociales (Autre)- Perigueux 2009 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
Colonie De Vacances Caf Gironde- Arberats sillegue
animatrice, un mois1978 - 1978
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine CATHERINE LAPLAGNE (LAPLAGNE)
Vit Ã :
PERIGUEUX, France
NÃ©e le :
22 juin 1957 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
"Il est facile d'oublier nos moments de connaissance, de penser qu'il s'agissait de rêves ou parfois même d'anciens miracles. Rien de bon n'est un miracle. Rien de beau n'est un rêve."
Richard Bach
"C'est en suivant le chemin de votre bonheur que vous recevrez l'enseignement pour lequel vous avez choisi cette vie."
Richard Bach
Profession :
Professeur de lycÃ©e professionnel
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
