Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Notre Dame (Treguier)- Treguier 1974 - 1982
Collège Saint-yves- Treguier 1983 - 1986
Cfa De La Chambre De Métiers- Ploufragan 1986 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
Ch Tréguier- Treguier 1989 - maintenant
Centre Hospitalier Tréguier- Treguier 1989 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Catherine CATHERINE LE BUZULLIER (LE BUZULLIER)
Vit à :
POMMERIT JAUDY, France
Née le :
22 nov. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent hospitalier
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
