Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Saint Paul En Born)- Saint paul en born 1980 - 1985
-
Collège Jacques Prévert- Mimizan 1985 - 1988
-
Collège Louis Arbogast- Mutzig 1988 - 1989
-
Lycée Henri Meck- Molsheim 1989 - 1992
-
Université Louis Pasteur : Strasbourg I- Strasbourg 1992 - 1994
-
Université Marc Bloch : Strasbourg Ii- Strasbourg 1994 - 1997
-
Université Victor Segalen - Bordeaux Ii- Bordeaux 1997 - 1998
-
Université Lile Iii- Lille 2006 - 2007
-
Fac Sciences De L'education- Nantes 2008 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
-
CONSEIL GENERAL DES LANDES MONT DE MARSAN- Mont de marsan 2000 - 2011
-
Catherine Steiner - Coordinatrice petite enfance (Autre)- Morcenx 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine CATHERINE STEINER (STEINER)
-
Vit à :
SABRES, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
LE BURKINA ET NOS AMIS BURKINABES! FETE DANSE ET SO.B.BRA!
Profession :
Coordinatrice PETITE ENFANCE
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
