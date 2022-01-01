Catherine CATTAN (GABRIEL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    J'ai travaille pendant 10 ans, enusite je me suis mariee et maintenant nous vivons en expatriation depuis 12 ans. J'ai une fille et un garcon.

  • Profession :

    Sans

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :
    Porto Rico