Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE SAINTE MARIE DE MONCEAU- Paris 1970 - 1977
Collège La Paix Notre-dame- Lagny sur marne 1977 - 1982
Section D'enseignement Professionnel Du Lycée Privé L'initiative- Paris 1982 - 1987
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine CATTAN (GABRIEL)
Vit Ã :
Emirats Arabes Unis
NÃ©e en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'ai travaille pendant 10 ans, enusite je me suis mariee et maintenant nous vivons en expatriation depuis 12 ans. J'ai une fille et un garcon.
Profession :
Sans
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Australie - Birmanie - Cambodge - Chine - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - IndonÃ©sie - Italie - Liban - Malaisie - Maroc - Royaume-Uni - Sri Lanka - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie - Turquie - ViÃªt Nam
Porto Rico
Catherine CATTAN (GABRIEL) a reconnu Nathalie DARNIS sur la photo 3ème
Catherine CATTAN (GABRIEL) a reconnu ValÃ©rie NGANGUÃ‰ sur la photo 3ème
Catherine CATTAN (GABRIEL) a reconnu Catherine WEBER (KARACHE) sur la photo 3ème