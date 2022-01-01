Catherine CAUSSINUS (CAUSSINUS) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Institutionmarieimmaculéeàmontluçon- Montlucon 1965 - 1967
-
ECOLE JEAN RACINE- Montlucon 1968 - 1971
-
Collège Jules Ferry- Montlucon 1972 - 1975
-
ENET- Montlucon 1976 - 1979
-
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers Croix-rouge Française- Mantes la jolie 1979 - 1982
Parcours club
-
ECOLE DE DANSE ISADORA- Montlucon 1965 - 1975
-
Danse Isadora- Montlucon 1965 - 1975
-
SCOUTS DE FRANCE- Montlucon
cheftaine jeannettes1975 - 1979
-
SCOUTS DE FRANCE- Montlucon
caravelles1975 - 1979
-
Club Karaté Mialot- Montlucon 1975 - 1979
-
CROIX ROUGE FRANCAISE- Mantes la jolie 1979 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
HOPITAL DE MANTES LA JOLIE - Infirmière (Autre)- Mantes la jolie
consultation gynecologie maternité1982 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine CAUSSINUS (CAUSSINUS)
-
Vit à :
PRESSAGNY-L'ORGUEILLEUX, France
-
Née le :
14 déc. 1959 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Après l'école d'infirmière je suis venu m'installer en normandie j'ai huit enfants deux garçons six filles, je travaille toujours à l'hopital de mantes la jolie , j'ai travaillé de nuit jusqu'en 2005 depuis je suis en consultation gynecologie maternité.
Profession :
Infirmière
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
8
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
