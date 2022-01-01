RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nantes dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Catherine CHALUMEAU (CESBRON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Professionnel Sainte-marie- Angers 1987 - 1992
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine CHALUMEAU (CESBRON)
-
Vit à :
NANTES, France
-
Née en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine CHALUMEAU (CESBRON) a reconnu Catherine CESBRON sur la photo CE2/CM1
-
Catherine CHALUMEAU (CESBRON) a reconnu Stephane CESBRON sur la photo CE2 CM1