Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME PERRIER- Chalons en champagne 1966 - 1971
-
Collège Louis Grignon- Fagnieres 1972 - 1979
-
PIERRE BAYEN- Chalons en champagne 1978 - 1981
-
Lycée P. Bayen- Chalons en champagne 1979 - 1981
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine CHANTEREAU
-
Vit à :
CAGNES SUR MER, France
-
Née en :
1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Algérie - Allemagne - Australie - Croatie - Cuba - Égypte - Espagne - États-Unis - Grèce - Italie - Maroc - Nouvelle-Calédonie - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - République Dominicaine - Tunisie - Turquie
-
