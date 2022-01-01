Catherine CHARBONNIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Zay- Chalon sur saone 1977 - 1979
-
Lycée Economique- Chalon sur saone 1980 - 1985
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine CHARBONNIER
-
Vit à :
CHALON-SUR-SAÔNE, France
-
Née en :
1967 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine CHARBONNIER a ajouté Lycée Economique à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine CHARBONNIER a reconnu Jean-Luc CHEVALLIER sur la photo 6eme 3
-
Catherine CHARBONNIER a reconnu Catherine CHARBONNIER sur la photo 6eme 3
-
Catherine CHARBONNIER a ajouté Collège Jean Zay à son parcours scolaire