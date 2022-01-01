RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Grenoble dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Catherine CHASTEL (ROUSSE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
GROUPE SCOLAIRE VILLAGE OLYMPIQUE- Grenoble 1969 - 1975
-
Collège De La Salle- Grenoble 1976 - 1979
-
Collège Olympique- Grenoble 1976 - 1977
-
Itec- La tronche 1980 - 1982
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine CHASTEL (ROUSSE)
-
Vit Ã :
GRENOBLE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Aide soignante
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine CHASTEL (ROUSSE) a reconnu Catherine CHASTEL (ROUSSE) sur la photo CE2
-
Catherine CHASTEL (ROUSSE) a reconnu Catherine CHASTEL (ROUSSE) sur la photo 3ème D
-
Catherine CHASTEL (ROUSSE) a reconnu Catherine CHASTEL (ROUSSE) sur la photo
-
Catherine CHASTEL (ROUSSE) a reconnu Catherine CHASTEL (ROUSSE) sur la photo CE1
-
Catherine CHASTEL (ROUSSE) a reconnu Catherine CHASTEL (ROUSSE) sur la photo CM2
-
Catherine CHASTEL (ROUSSE) a reconnu Catherine CHASTEL (ROUSSE) sur la photo CM1
-
Catherine CHASTEL (ROUSSE) a reconnu Catherine CHASTEL (ROUSSE) sur la photo CP
-
Catherine CHASTEL (ROUSSE) a ajoutÃ© Itec Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine CHASTEL (ROUSSE) a ajoutÃ© Collège De La Salle Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine CHASTEL (ROUSSE) a ajoutÃ© GROUPE SCOLAIRE VILLAGE OLYMPIQUE Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine CHASTEL (ROUSSE) a ajoutÃ© Collège Olympique Ã son parcours scolaire