Catherine CHESNEAU (RICHET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Saint-exupéry- Mantes la jolie 1967 - 1972
-
LEP DU BREUIL- Mantes la ville 1972 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
Rhône-Poulenc (Sanofi)- PARIS 1974 - 1981
-
Rhône-Poulenc (Sanofi)- COURBEVOIE 1981 - 1997
-
RHODIA- Venissieux 1997 - 2000
-
RHODIA- Lyon 2001 - 2004
-
RHODIA ORGANIQUE- Saint fons 2004 - 2006
-
Rhodia Inc.- Cranbury 2007 - 2008
-
RHODIA SERVICES- Lyon 2008 - 2012
-
NOVACAP- Lyon 2012 - 2016
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine CHESNEAU (RICHET)
-
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine CHESNEAU (RICHET) a ajouté NOVACAP à son parcours professionnel