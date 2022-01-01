Catherine CONAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
NOTRE DAME- Questembert 1983 - 1991
-
Collège Jean Loup Chrétien- Questembert 1991 - 1996
-
Lycée Marcelin Berthelot- Questembert 1996 - 2000
-
GEA- Vannes 2000 - 2002
-
Iut - Dcu : Prépa Decf- Vannes 2002 - 2004
Parcours club
-
AVETTES- Questembert 1988 - maintenant
-
JEUNE FRANCE BASKET BALL- Noyal muzillac 2002 - maintenant
-
BUSQ- Questembert 2005 - maintenant
-
CARQ- Questembert 2009 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Collège Jean-loup Chrétien- Questembert 1991 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine CONAN
-
Vit à :
QUESTEMBERT, France
-
Née le :
28 nov. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Comptable
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Égypte - Espagne - France - Italie - Nouvelle-Zélande
Australie - Brésil - Canada - Indonésie - Madagascar - Haïti - République Dominicaine