Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maternelle Des Martinets- Rueil malmaison 1958 - 1960
-
LES MARTINETS- Rueil malmaison 1960 - 1966
-
Lycée De Rueil-malmaison- Rueil malmaison 1966 - 1972
-
La Chauvinière- Nantes
BAC E1972 - 1973
-
Université De Nantes- Nantes
DEUG A1973 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
ETHYPHARM INDUSTRIES - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Chateauneuf en thymerais
LOGISTIQUE1992 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine COQUELLE
-
Vit à :
CHATEAUNEUF EN THYMERAIS, France
-
Née en :
1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Gestionnaire logistique
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3