RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Bonnet-près-Bort dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Catherine COUDERC (BLEZE-PASCAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE LA PRAIRIE- Meymac 1972 - 1977
-
Collège La Prairie- Meymac 1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Bernard De Ventadour- Ussel 1981 - 1987
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine COUDERC (BLEZE-PASCAU)
-
Vit à :
SAINT BONNET PRES BORT, France
-
Née le :
23 sept. 1966 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine COUDERC (BLEZE-PASCAU) a ajouté Lycée Bernard De Ventadour à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine COUDERC (BLEZE-PASCAU) a ajouté Collège La Prairie à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine COUDERC (BLEZE-PASCAU) a ajouté ECOLE PRIMAIRE LA PRAIRIE à son parcours scolaire