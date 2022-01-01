RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Urzy dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Catherine CREUZET (LÉPOLARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Les Vaucrises-herissons (Chateau Thierry)- Chateau thierry 1975 - 1981
-
Lycée Jean De La Fontaine- Chateau thierry 1984 - 1987
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine CREUZET (LÉPOLARD)
-
Vit à :
URZY, France
-
Née le :
12 juin 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine CREUZET (LÉPOLARD) a ajouté Ecole Les Vaucrises-herissons (Chateau Thierry) à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine CREUZET (LÉPOLARD) a ajouté Lycée Jean De La Fontaine à son parcours scolaire