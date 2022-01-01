Catherine DAGAND est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Primaire (Murianette)- Murianette 1970 - 1973
ECOLE DU BOURG- Gieres 1971 - 1974
Lycée Champollion- Grenoble
collÃ¨ge puis 2nde C ; 1 Ã¨re et term D1977 - 1983
Université Joseph-fourier : Grenoble I- Grenoble
DEUG B1983 - 1985
IFSI CHU DE GRENOBLE- La tronche 1985 - 1986
Centre Téléenseignement Universitaire Joseph Fourrier- Grenoble 1989 - 1993
IUFM DE VERSAILLES- Versailles 1993 - 1995
Oak- Yenne 2002 - 2005
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine DAGAND
NÃ©e en :
1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Petite bouteille curieuse jetée dans l'océan du Web...Juste pour voir ce que sont devenus la grosse tête, le grand timide, la belle idéaliste et tous ceux qui ont accompagné mes années d'école et d'université.
Si mon nom vous dit quelque chose, n'hésitez pas !
catherine@koninckx.ch
Profession :
ThÃ©rapeuthe
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Italie - Kenya - Madagascar - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie
