RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Saint-Geyrac dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Catherine DE LORGERIL (BRENAC) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Les Peupliers (Vaucresson)- Vaucresson 1965 - 1970
-
Collège Emile Verhaeren- Saint cloud 1970 - 1971
-
Collège Jeanne D'arc- Clermont ferrand 1971 - 1974
-
Lycée Bertran De Born- Perigueux 1974 - 1978
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CENTRE HOSPITALIER- Perigueux 1978 - 1981
-
Collège Jules Ferry Terrasson - Enseignante- Terrasson la villedieu
infirmiÃ¨re1995 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
-
POLYCLINIQUE FRANCHEVILLE - InfirmiÃ¨re (Autre)- Perigueux 1981 - 1989
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine DE LORGERIL (BRENAC)
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT GEYRAC, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée, 4 enfants
Profession :
InfirmiÃ¨re
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine DE LORGERIL (BRENAC) a ajoutÃ© Collège Des Trois Vallées Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine DE LORGERIL (BRENAC) a ajoutÃ© Collège Jules Ferry Terrasson Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine DE LORGERIL (BRENAC) a reconnu Catherine DE LORGERIL (BRENAC) sur la photo ce1 ou ce2
-
Catherine DE LORGERIL (BRENAC) a reconnu Catherine DE LORGERIL (BRENAC) sur la photo 6éme 1970-71
-
Catherine DE LORGERIL (BRENAC) a reconnu Catherine DE LORGERIL (BRENAC) sur la photo CE 1 Melle Guyon 1966-1967