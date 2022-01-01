Catherine DECARIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE INSTITUTION SAINTE CLOTILDE- Strasbourg 1981 - 1982
-
Collège Notre-dame De Sion- Strasbourg 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Fustel De Coulanges- Strasbourg 1986 - 1989
-
Faculté De Droit Gestion Et Sciences Politiques Robert Schumann- Strasbourg 1989 - 1994
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine DECARIER
-
Vit à :
STRASBOURG, France
-
Née le :
5 févr. 1971 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine DECARIER a ajouté Faculté De Droit Gestion Et Sciences Politiques Robert Schumann à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine DECARIER a ajouté Lycée Fustel De Coulanges à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine DECARIER a ajouté Collège Notre-dame De Sion à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine DECARIER a ajouté ECOLE INSTITUTION SAINTE CLOTILDE à son parcours scolaire