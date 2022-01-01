Catherine DELAPORTE (BENITO) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Haut Changis 77210 Avon- Avon 1963 - 1964
-
CEG CARNOT- Avon 1964 - 1968
-
COLLEGE DE CERET- Ceret 1968 - 1969
-
Lycée Jean Lurçat- Perpignan 1969 - 1971
-
Lycée François Couperin- Fontainebleau 1971 - 1972
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine DELAPORTE (BENITO)
-
Vit à :
ERMONT, France
-
Née en :
1952 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Catherine DELAPORTE (BENITO) a ajouté Lycée François Couperin à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine DELAPORTE (BENITO) a ajouté Lycée Jean Lurçat à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine DELAPORTE (BENITO) a ajouté COLLEGE DE CERET à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine DELAPORTE (BENITO) a ajouté CEG CARNOT à son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine DELAPORTE (BENITO) a ajouté Ecole Du Haut Changis 77210 Avon à son parcours scolaire