Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Gournay-sur-Marne dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Catherine DESILLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    MAJORETTES DE L'ILE DE FRANCE/
    LYCEE CLEMENCEAU /COLLEGE SEVIGNE/ECOLE PAUL LAGUESSE
    DANSE COUNTRY à GAGNY AJSTSONS D'HISTOIRE : Spectacles :Chateau de Ferrières en brie CLUB FEMININ CHAMPS SUR MARNE CLUB LOISIR ET DETENTE GOURNAY SUR MARNE LES 3 TEMPS NEUILLY SUR MARNE -COUNTRY

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    • Autres

    Instruments de musique

    Sports

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :