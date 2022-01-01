RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Gournay-sur-Marne dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN DE LA FONTAINE- Gagny 1957 - 1960
-
ECOLE PAUL LAGUESSE- Gagny 1960 - 1966
-
Collège Sévigné- Gagny 1966 - 1969
-
Lycée Georges Clémenceau- Villemomble 1969 - 1973
Parcours club
-
Majorettes De L'ile De France- Gournay sur marne 1970 - 1980
-
Centre Jacques Prévert- Gagny
Atelier Tableaux en 3D1990 - maintenant
-
Sons D'histoire- Ferrières en brie 1997 - 2015
-
A.j.s.t.- Gagny
COUNTRY2005 - 2012
-
Les Trois Temps- Neuilly sur marne
country2012 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Catherine DESILLE
-
Vit à :
GOURNAY SUR MARNE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
MAJORETTES DE L'ILE DE FRANCE/
LYCEE CLEMENCEAU /COLLEGE SEVIGNE/ECOLE PAUL LAGUESSE
DANSE COUNTRY à GAGNY AJSTSONS D'HISTOIRE : Spectacles :Chateau de Ferrières en brie CLUB FEMININ CHAMPS SUR MARNE CLUB LOISIR ET DETENTE GOURNAY SUR MARNE LES 3 TEMPS NEUILLY SUR MARNE -COUNTRY
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine DESILLE a ajouté 1 photo à son album MAJORETTES DE L'ILE DE FRANCE
-
Catherine DESILLE a créé l'album photo MAJORETTES DE L'ILE DE FRANCE
-
Catherine DESILLE a ajouté Les Trois Temps à son parcours sportif
-
Catherine DESILLE a reconnu Catherine DESILLE (PADIOLEAU) sur la photo Majorettes de l'ile de france 21 mars 1971
-
Catherine DESILLE pour rejoindre le groupe sur FACEBOOK : MAJORETTES DE L'ILE DE FRANCE ou sur ma page
-