RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Montbron dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Catherine DIVERNET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Les Marronniers (Roumazieres Loubert)- Roumazieres loubert 1970 - 1977
-
Collège Jean Michaud- Roumazieres loubert 1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Marguerite De Valois- Angouleme 1981 - 1982
-
Lycée Emile Roux- Confolens 1982 - 1985
-
Fac Droit Sciences éco De Poitiers- Poitiers 1985 - 1986
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine DIVERNET
-
Vit Ã :
MONTBRON, France
-
NÃ©e le :
27 janv. 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable comptable
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - Italie - Royaume-Uni - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Suisse - TchÃ©quie - Tunisie
-
Catherine DIVERNET a reconnu FranÃ§oise FREDON (AUPETIT) sur la photo ce1
-
Catherine DIVERNET a reconnu Catherine DIVERNET sur la photo ce1
-
Catherine DIVERNET a ajoutÃ© Ecole Les Marronniers (roumazieres Loubert) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine DIVERNET a ajoutÃ© Fac Droit Sciences éco De Poitiers Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine DIVERNET a ajoutÃ© Ecole Primaire Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine DIVERNET a reconnu Genevieve RAINASSE sur la photo 1ère G (1983/1984)
-
Catherine DIVERNET a reconnu Bruno JOLIVET sur la photo 1ère G (1983/1984)
-
Catherine DIVERNET a reconnu Catherine DIVERNET sur la photo 1ère G (1983/1984)
-
Catherine DIVERNET a ajoutÃ© Lycée Emile Roux Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine DIVERNET a ajoutÃ© Lycée Marguerite De Valois Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Catherine DIVERNET a ajoutÃ© Collège Jean Michaud Ã son parcours scolaire