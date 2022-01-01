Catherine EVRARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FERNAND LEGER- Malakoff 1976 - 1981
-
Collège Paul Bert- Malakoff 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Michelet- Vanves 1985 - 1988
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Catherine EVRARD
-
Vit Ã :
MARCOUSSIS, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hello
Que de plaisirs à retrouver des copains perdus de vue mais pas vraiment oublié.
J'attends de vos nouvelles.
Profession :
Comptable
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Catherine EVRARD a reconnu Patrick CLAVEL sur la photo 6ème D
-
Catherine EVRARD a reconnu Catherine EVRARD sur la photo 6ème D
-
Catherine EVRARD a reconnu Catherine EVRARD sur la photo Grande section de maternelle
-
Catherine EVRARD a reconnu Cyrille GOUX sur la photo CM1 A
-
Catherine EVRARD a reconnu Florence HAUPOIS sur la photo CM1 A
-
Catherine EVRARD a reconnu Catherine EVRARD sur la photo CM1 A